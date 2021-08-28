Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,382,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,440,000 after buying an additional 1,296,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.01. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

