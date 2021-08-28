Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.