Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of SQM opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

