Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $995.62 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $488.38 or 0.00996545 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $995.62 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00137932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00151471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.21 or 0.99923472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.66 or 0.06602352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.00624281 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,088,382 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.