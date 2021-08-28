XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of research firms have commented on XPEV. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.28. 6,821,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,947,232. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in XPeng by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 56.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 232.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

