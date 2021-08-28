XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Truist Securities

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $185.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.92.

Shares of XPO opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.86. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

