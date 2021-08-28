Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Up 133.0% in August

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yellowstone Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.09 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

