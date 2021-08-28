Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $63,199.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,526.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Yext by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 383,010 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yext by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 539,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. Yext has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

