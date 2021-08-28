Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

