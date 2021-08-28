Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.84. 1,330,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

