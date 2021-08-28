Zacks: Analysts Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock.

electroCore stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. electroCore has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

