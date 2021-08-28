Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $272.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.10 million and the lowest is $259.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE NPO traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 69,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,160. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

