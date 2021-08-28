Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.47. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.94. 2,457,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.