Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.69. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.01. 507,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,851. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

