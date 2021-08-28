Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $2.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

MSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,634. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

