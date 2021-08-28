Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.13). TPI Composites posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 304.31 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,789 shares of company stock worth $1,500,653. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

