Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $29.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $113.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRC stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,230. The stock has a market cap of $475.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.