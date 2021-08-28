Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

