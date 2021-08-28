Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

NYSE FMC opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

