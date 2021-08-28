Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report $610.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.50 million and the highest is $620.64 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,384,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. 316,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.