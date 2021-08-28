Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

