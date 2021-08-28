Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

