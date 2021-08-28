Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

CIO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 388,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $701.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

