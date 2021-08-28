Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

