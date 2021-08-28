Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post sales of $683.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of -$33.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,130.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,010. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

