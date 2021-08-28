Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $39.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.59. 4,094,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

