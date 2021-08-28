Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In other news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,166.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,223 shares of company stock worth $21,018,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.