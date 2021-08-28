Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce sales of $32.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.89 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $34.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $127.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 281.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 863,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 151.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,503,000 after buying an additional 2,574,825 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. 57,587,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,223,234. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

