Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Genesco posted earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 142,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $980.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $67.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

