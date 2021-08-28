Zacks: Brokerages Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms recently commented on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRMR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,758. The stock has a market cap of $249.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

