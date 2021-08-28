Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report $150.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.68 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

SSYS stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.