Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.80. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $105.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.