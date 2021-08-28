Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.80. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $105.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

