Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $754.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

VRSK traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $199.52. 752,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,206. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.