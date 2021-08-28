Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.70. 1,263,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,499. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

