Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at $3,005,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SFL in the second quarter valued at $842,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SFL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

