Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Hold

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $24.58 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

