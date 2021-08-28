Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects to produce between 315 million tons (MT) and 335 MT in 2021. The surge in iron ore prices since last year has changed course due to falling demand, higher inventory and curbs on steel production in China. The spread of the Delta variant might also put a brake on copper prices, which have been gaining on the back of pickup in industrial activity. Lower prices will dent Vale’s margins. Nevertheless, its ongoing efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and controlling costs will help negate the impact. Maintenance activities undertaken in the Base Metals business are expected to materialize in the back half of this year. Backed by a solid balance sheet, the company continues to invest in growth projects that will help it achieve annual iron ore production capacity of 450 Mt in the future.”

Get Vale alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.42.

Vale stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vale by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.