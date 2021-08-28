Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

