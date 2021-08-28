Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,626.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock valued at $23,509,101. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after acquiring an additional 365,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

