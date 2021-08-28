ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

