Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in ZIX by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 311,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

