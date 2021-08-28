ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Holdings Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 277,424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 767.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 274.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.94. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, Director Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,278,883 shares of company stock worth $1,409,577,172 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

