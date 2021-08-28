Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 1-Year High at $267.00

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $267.00 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 5815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,971 shares of company stock worth $32,140,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

