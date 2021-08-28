Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 135 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allakos were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allakos by 7.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allakos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Allakos stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,194 shares of company stock worth $5,333,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

