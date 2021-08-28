Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

HXL opened at $58.59 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

