Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

