Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.