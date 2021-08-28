Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,393 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

