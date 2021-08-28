Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,393 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.