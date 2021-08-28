Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 999 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 93,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.